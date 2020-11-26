Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.
TSE:BNK opened at C$10.31 on Thursday. Big Banc Split has a 12-month low of C$8.43 and a 12-month high of C$10.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.23.
Big Banc Split Company Profile
Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.