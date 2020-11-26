Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

TSE:BNK opened at C$10.31 on Thursday. Big Banc Split has a 12-month low of C$8.43 and a 12-month high of C$10.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.23.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

Big Banc Split Company Profile

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.