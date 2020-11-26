BidaskClub Lowers Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XEL. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.60.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.11 on Monday. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

