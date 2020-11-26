BidaskClub Lowers OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSPN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpan from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. OneSpan has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $19.62 on Monday. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $797.24 million, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). OneSpan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneSpan will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,674,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,061,000 after purchasing an additional 624,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,285,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,848,000 after acquiring an additional 107,992 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in OneSpan by 47.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,210,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 387,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in OneSpan by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in OneSpan by 34.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,844,000 after purchasing an additional 226,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

