BidaskClub Lowers OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSPN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpan from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. OneSpan has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.33.
NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $19.62 on Monday. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $797.24 million, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,674,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,061,000 after purchasing an additional 624,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,285,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,848,000 after acquiring an additional 107,992 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in OneSpan by 47.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,210,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 387,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in OneSpan by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in OneSpan by 34.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,844,000 after purchasing an additional 226,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
About OneSpan
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.
