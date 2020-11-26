BidaskClub Downgrades BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOOO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BRP from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BRP from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BRP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $54.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 3.36. BRP has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $60.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $901.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.73 million. BRP had a net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in BRP by 329.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,661,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,474 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BRP by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,414 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 742,463 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BRP by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 598,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 961.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 410,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after acquiring an additional 372,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

