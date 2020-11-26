Bernard Perron Sells 15,243 Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Stock

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) Senior Officer Bernard Perron sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$101,201.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,519.69.

Bernard Perron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Bernard Perron acquired 27,695 shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.40 per share, with a total value of C$343,296.14.

Shares of IPL stock opened at C$13.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.88. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.09%.

IPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.21.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

