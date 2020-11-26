Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ARSSF opened at $0.97 on Monday. Assura has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

