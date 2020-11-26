Belden (NYSE:BDC) vs. FiberCore (OTCMKTS:FBCE) Head to Head Review

Belden (NYSE:BDC) and FiberCore (OTCMKTS:FBCE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.7% of Belden shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Belden shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of FiberCore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Belden has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FiberCore has a beta of -4.04, suggesting that its stock price is 504% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Belden and FiberCore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Belden $2.13 billion 0.83 -$377.02 million $4.52 8.78 FiberCore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FiberCore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Belden.

Profitability

This table compares Belden and FiberCore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Belden -10.95% 15.55% 4.31% FiberCore N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Belden and FiberCore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Belden 2 2 5 0 2.33 FiberCore 0 0 0 0 N/A

Belden currently has a consensus target price of $41.94, indicating a potential upside of 5.66%. Given Belden’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Belden is more favorable than FiberCore.

Summary

Belden beats FiberCore on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Belden

Belden Inc. operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications. It also provides power, cooling, and airflow management products for mission-critical data center operations. This segment serves customers in markets comprising healthcare, education, financial, government, and corporate enterprises, as well as end-markets, including sport venues, broadcast studios, and academia. The Industrial Solutions segment offers infrastructure components and on-machine connectivity systems, including industrial and input/output (I/O) connectors, industrial cables, IP and networking cables, I/O modules, distribution boxes, ruggedized controls and sensors, and customer specific wiring solutions. This segment provides its products for use in industrial automation applications comprising network and fieldbus infrastructure; sensor and actuator connectivity; and power, control, and data transmission. The company serves distributors, original equipment manufacturers, installers, and end-users. The company was formerly known as Belden CDT Inc. and changed its name to Belden Inc. in May 2007. Belden Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

About FiberCore

FiberCore, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets single-mode and multimode optical fiber, and optical fiber preforms for the telecommunications and data communications industry. The company's principal operating units are FiberCore Jena A.G. (FCJ), its wholly owned subsidiary in Germany; and Xtal FiberCore Brasil S.A. (Xtal), the company's 90% owned subsidiary in Campinas, Brazil. FCJ manufactures both multimode and single-mode fiber and preforms with an emphasis on the multimode market; Xtal manufactures both single-mode and multimode fiber, and single-mode preforms with an emphasis on the single-mode market. Through its subsidiary, FiberCore Systems, Inc., the company designs, installs, and maintains optical fiber networks, wide area networks, and non-fiber optic networks primarily in the Northeast U.S., for local area network applications, such as those used in hospitals, universities, government, and commercial buildings. The company markets its optical fiber products under the trademarks, InfoGlasÂ®, EconoGradeÂ®, and ValuGradeÂ®. Fibercore competes with Corning, Inc.; Furukawa/OFS; Alcatel; Draka; Samsung; and Sumitomo. FiberCore, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Charlton, Massachusetts. On October 6, 2004 the voluntary petition of FiberCore, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to liquidation under Chapter 7. The Company had filed for Chapter 11 on November 14, 2003.

