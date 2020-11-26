BeatzCoin (BTZC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $90.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 67.7% against the dollar. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $579,371.07 and $90.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000715 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001522 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000063 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BTZC is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,556 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

