Barclays PLC (BARC.L)’s (BARC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 228 ($2.98) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Barclays PLC (BARC.L) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 153.79 ($2.01).

LON BARC opened at GBX 142.97 ($1.87) on Monday. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 110.98.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

