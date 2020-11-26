Barclays Increases Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $37.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.84.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $60,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 178.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 25.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $204,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

