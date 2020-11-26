Barclays Analysts Give AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) a GBX 9,300 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. DZ Bank raised their price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 8,450.59 ($110.41).

LON AZN opened at GBX 7,800 ($101.91) on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,241.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,472.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

