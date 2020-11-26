Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,503 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,293,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,603,000 after purchasing an additional 250,512 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 11,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $74.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

