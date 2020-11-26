Bank of America Upgrades Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) to “Buy”

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

FERGY opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.39. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

