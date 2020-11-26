Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 8,234 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,529 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

