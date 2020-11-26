Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) a €70.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sixt SE (SIX2.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €98.71 ($116.13).

Sixt SE (SIX2.F) stock opened at €95.15 ($111.94) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sixt SE has a fifty-two week low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a fifty-two week high of €100.00 ($117.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €73.29.

Sixt SE (SIX2.F) Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

