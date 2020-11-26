Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) a €70.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sixt SE (SIX2.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €98.71 ($116.13).

Sixt SE (SIX2.F) stock opened at €95.15 ($111.94) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sixt SE has a fifty-two week low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a fifty-two week high of €100.00 ($117.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €73.29.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

