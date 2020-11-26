B. Riley Weighs in on Horizon Technology Finance Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Smyth expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. National Securities initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $230.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $13.78.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter worth $138,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 61.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

