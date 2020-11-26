B. Riley Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Zumiez in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $2.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

ZUMZ opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $936.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $38.39.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.67. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 347.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 9.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Also, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $67,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,137.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,972 shares of company stock worth $4,265,964. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

