Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Azul from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Azul from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Azul presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Get Azul alerts:

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $20.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.97. Azul has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. Azul had a negative net margin of 118.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Azul will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Azul during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,558,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Azul by 608.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Azul during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Azul by 3.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Azul by 19.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 60,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.