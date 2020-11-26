AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) PT Raised to $49.00 at Morgan Stanley

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

AXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. MKM Partners raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $66.15. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 0.73.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 197,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.