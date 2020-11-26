Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV) Raises Dividend to GBX 7 Per Share

Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Aviva plc (AV.L)’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 287.60 ($3.76) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. Aviva plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 430.40 ($5.62). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 287.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 279.41.

Get Aviva plc (AV.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 2,324 shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £6,786.08 ($8,866.06). Also, insider Amanda Blanc bought 324,887 shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £1,000,651.96 ($1,307,358.19).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AV. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aviva plc (AV.L) from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aviva plc (AV.L) from GBX 366 ($4.78) to GBX 349 ($4.56) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 371.42 ($4.85).

About Aviva plc (AV.L)

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Aviva plc (AV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva plc (AV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.