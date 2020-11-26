AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Price Target Raised to GBX 9,400

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,450.59 ($110.41).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,800 ($101.91) on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock has a market cap of $110.64 billion and a PE ratio of 41.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,241.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,472.55.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

