Arthur Tzianabos Sells 20,000 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $920,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 0.23.
Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.
About Stoke Therapeutics
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.
