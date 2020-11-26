Arthur Tzianabos Sells 20,000 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $920,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 0.23.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 124,537 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 272.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 40.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

