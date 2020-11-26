Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will report sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year sales of $6.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $6.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $116.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $118.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

