Arthur G. Giterman Sells 3,042 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $129,132.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,341.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NUAN opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.95, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.35 million. Analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Cfra cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.