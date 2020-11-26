Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.15. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -228.08 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,779,000 after buying an additional 90,837 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 266,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after buying an additional 133,347 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $255,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,236 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

