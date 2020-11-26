Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.46.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $57.02 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.08 and a beta of 1.74.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,666 shares of company stock worth $9,230,236. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

