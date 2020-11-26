Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AHH. Bank of America lifted their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.38.

NYSE AHH opened at $11.18 on Monday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $880.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. Research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 719,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,159,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 349,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,866,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,625,000 after acquiring an additional 271,577 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 256,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1,251.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 250,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 232,091 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

