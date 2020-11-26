Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather Sells 110 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ANET stock opened at $270.55 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $280.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

