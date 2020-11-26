Argus Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $334.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price increased by Argus from $295.00 to $334.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $303.47.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW opened at $297.29 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $298.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.99. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the transaction, the president now owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,549,506.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $530,220.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $434,521,000 after acquiring an additional 343,350 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,999,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares during the period. Isomer Partners LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 190,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,502,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,556,000 after purchasing an additional 153,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 229,007 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 129,007 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.