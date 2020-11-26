Antony C. Ball Buys 7,000 Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Antony C. Ball acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $23,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

UEPS stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UEPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,964,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 330,711 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 58,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

