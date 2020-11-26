Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz Purchases 168,613 Shares of Trek Metals Limited (TKM.AX) (ASX:TKM) Stock

Trek Metals Limited (TKM.AX) (ASX:TKM) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz bought 168,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$11,297.07 ($8,069.34).

Trek Metals Limited (TKM.AX) Company Profile

Trek Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa and Australia. The company explores for zinc, lead, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Kroussou project that covers an area of 986.6 square kilometers located in Gabon, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Zambezi Resources Limited and changed its name to Trek Metals Limited in January 2017.

