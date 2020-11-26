Analyzing Sprott (NYSE:SII) & SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

Sprott (NYSE:SII) and SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sprott and SBI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00 SBI 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sprott currently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.27%. Given Sprott’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sprott is more favorable than SBI.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and SBI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 19.54% 6.53% 5.32% SBI N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sprott and SBI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $72.50 million 10.70 $10.20 million $0.04 760.25 SBI $3.39 billion 1.89 $344.88 million $1.36 20.38

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than Sprott. SBI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SBI shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sprott beats SBI on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc. engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services. The Asset Management Business segment provides private equity, venture capital fund management, M&A advisory, savings bank, online securities, commercial banking, investment advisory and management, fintech support, and rating information services; real estate secured loans; and rent guarantees for rental housing, as well as generates power using renewable energy. The Biotechnology-Related Business segment develops and distributes pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics; and researches and develops antibody drugs and nucleic acid medicines in the field of cancer and immunology. The company also offers investment advisory services on crypto-asset funds; operates a fund-raising platform; acquires securities; operates as a crypto-asset broker; develops, manufactures, and sells crypto-asset mining systems; operates and develops cybersecurity systems; provides blockchain platform; invests in real estate properties; and offers healthcare services, as well as engages in the mining of digital assets. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

