Analyzing Sierra Metals (SMTS) and Its Rivals

Sierra Metals (NYSE: SMTS) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sierra Metals to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

55.6% of Sierra Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sierra Metals has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Metals’ peers have a beta of 0.66, meaning that their average stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sierra Metals and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Metals $229.04 million $4.43 million 24.33 Sierra Metals Competitors $5.05 billion $629.01 million 2.48

Sierra Metals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Metals. Sierra Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Metals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Metals 2.03% 9.01% 4.70% Sierra Metals Competitors -67.96% 1.16% -0.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sierra Metals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sierra Metals Competitors 654 1878 1982 106 2.33

Sierra Metals currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.86%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 16.05%. Given Sierra Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sierra Metals is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Sierra Metals beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc. focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru. The company was formerly known as Dia Bras Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Metals Inc. in December 2012. Sierra Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.