Analyzing Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) & International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) and Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for International Bancshares and Peoples Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

International Bancshares has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Bancshares and Peoples Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Bancshares $647.23 million 3.36 $205.10 million N/A N/A Peoples Financial $27.30 million 2.53 $1.68 million N/A N/A

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of International Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of International Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International Bancshares and Peoples Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Bancshares 28.72% 8.47% 1.44% Peoples Financial 13.10% 3.69% 0.57%

Dividends

International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. International Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Peoples Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. International Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

International Bancshares beats Peoples Financial on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards and safety deposit boxes; collection, notary public, escrow, and drive up and walk up facilities, as well as other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. As of February 27, 2020, the company had 188 branch facilities and 284 ATMs serving 88 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). The company also offers business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and installment loans; and personal trust, agencies, and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships. In addition, it provides self-directed IRAs; and escrow management, stock transfer, and bond paying agency accounts to corporate customers. Further, the company offers various other services consisting of safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, and Internet banking services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 17 branches located in Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, and Stone counties. It also has 30 automated teller machines at its branch locations, as well as other off-site and non-proprietary locations. Peoples Financial Corporation was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi.

