Analyzing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) & Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syneos Health has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Syneos Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Syneos Health 0 2 10 0 2.83

Syneos Health has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.28%. Given Syneos Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Syneos Health is more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Syneos Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -163.87% -89.65% Syneos Health 4.10% 9.63% 3.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Syneos Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.87 million ($1.34) -2.23 Syneos Health $4.68 billion 1.46 $131.26 million $2.83 23.27

Syneos Health has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Syneos Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Syneos Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Syneos Health beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including medication adherence, communications solutions, and consulting services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Syneos Health, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. for the development of Daiichi Sankyo'S Adc oncology pipeline. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

