Analysts Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target at $299.29

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $299.29.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wix.com from $220.00 to $342.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Wix.com from $220.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $250.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.20 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $319.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.37 and its 200-day moving average is $256.88.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 5,076.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Wix.com by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Wix.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.