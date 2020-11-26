Analysts Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target at $19.63

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

TRQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 90,527,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302,327 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 16.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,018,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913,199 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 119.7% during the second quarter. Georgetown University now owns 11,194,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099,848 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,399,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 196,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 768.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,635,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 1.98. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.35). Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 38.73%.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

