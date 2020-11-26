Analysts Set The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) PT at $54.07

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,178,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $976,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 312.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 24,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 34,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $46.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

