Analysts Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT at $115.80

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.80.

TNDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $91.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 16,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $1,795,797.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $1,819,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,371 shares of company stock worth $17,506,093. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth $263,717,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5,665.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 255,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,008,000 after acquiring an additional 251,140 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,150,000 after acquiring an additional 234,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,508,000 after purchasing an additional 201,475 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.