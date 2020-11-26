Analysts Set Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Target Price at $18.40

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

PRTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

In related news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $40,869.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 221,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,362.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $49,557.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,733.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,427 shares of company stock valued at $370,192. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTK opened at $6.09 on Monday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $277.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

