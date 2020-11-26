Analysts Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Target Price at $50.29

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.29.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Open Text from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Open Text stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Open Text has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $47.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.38.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.42 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 194.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Open Text by 57.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 877,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,263,000 after buying an additional 319,544 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Open Text during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Open Text during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,064,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,075,000 after buying an additional 70,541 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

