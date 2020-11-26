Analysts Set Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) PT at $109.29

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth $186,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth $1,067,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth $2,846,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth $2,109,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $116.37 on Monday. Garmin has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $120.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.36 and a 200-day moving average of $98.74.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

