Analysts Set Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Target Price at $41.00

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, FBN Securities raised shares of Formula One Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ FWONA opened at $38.02 on Monday. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 216,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 94,457 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

