Analysts Set FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Target Price at $53.40

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLIR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $39.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

