Analysts Set Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Price Target at $93.00

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

EBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Shares of EBS opened at $80.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.44. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, major shareholder Fuad El-Hibri sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total value of $4,109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,209,523 shares in the company, valued at $124,254,297.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 28,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $3,160,649.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,953 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,856 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 17.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 30.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,793,000 after acquiring an additional 140,558 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 32.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at $2,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.