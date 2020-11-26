Analysts Set Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target at $26.75

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCYC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $19.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company has a market cap of $350.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of -0.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. Equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 9,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $196,304.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,983.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,277,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

