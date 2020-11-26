Analysts Set ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) PT at $402.33

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $402.33.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $423.48 on Monday. ASML has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $429.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.34. The company has a market cap of $177.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ASML will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $1.4095 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in ASML by 33.7% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth about $92,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 12.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.