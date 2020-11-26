Analysts Anticipate Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Acasti Pharma reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acasti Pharma.

ACST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Acasti Pharma from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Aegis lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.47.

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. Acasti Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 252,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Acasti Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

