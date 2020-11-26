Amit B. Shah Purchases 60,000 Shares of Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN) Stock

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN) CFO Amit B. Shah bought 60,000 shares of Mateon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.19 per share, with a total value of $11,400.00.

MATN stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.

About Mateon Therapeutics

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

