America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

11/18/2020 – America’s Car-Mart had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $128.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – America’s Car-Mart was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/10/2020 – America’s Car-Mart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

11/6/2020 – America’s Car-Mart was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2020 – America’s Car-Mart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

10/29/2020 – America’s Car-Mart was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $106.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $730.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.97.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $512,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $31,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $837,489. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth $195,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth $202,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

